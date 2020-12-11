Protecting the sentiments of the faithful: Putin embarks on fighting religious enmity

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed the Russian Foreign Ministry to launch efforts for an international discussion on thwarting activities that could insult the feelings of religious believers, according to a list of instructions published on Friday following a meeting with representatives of faith-based organizations held on November 4.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to initiate a discussion of issues related to the prevention of actions aimed at insulting the religious feelings of worshippers and inciting interreligious enmity and faith-based disputes at international platforms, and explore the possibility of signing international agreements and (or) passing a UN General Assembly resolution on such issues," the document says.

Putin earlier said at a meeting with members of religious associations that it was a good idea to call on other countries at the UN to approve legislation protecting the sentiments of worshippers and promised to task the Russian Foreign Ministry with looking into the matter.

The initiative was put forward by Chairman of the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus, Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia Ismail Berdiev. He pointed out that there was legislation in Russia protecting worshippers’ feelings from being offended.