Putin explains why criminal case is not being launched over Navalny poisoning: HRC chief

MOSCOW, December 10./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with members of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights on Thursday that Russia was interested in clarifying the situation with the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. The president said, however, that the possible grounds for initiating a criminal case were in Germany, which had left unanswered Russia’s requests regarding the case, Council’s chief Valery Fadeyev told TASS on Thursday.

He said that Nikolai Svanidze from the human rights council asked the president why a criminal case was not being launched. .

"The president gave an extensive and clear explanation why it is not being launched," Fadeyev said. "Because there are not enough grounds. The grounds are not in our country, they are in Germany. And, as we know, and the president has personally confirmed this, numerous requests were made, but there has been no answer whatsoever. The president said that we were interested in clarifying this sad incident like no one else," Fadeyev added.

Opposition blogger Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. Berlin claimed this conclusion had been confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeatedly said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.