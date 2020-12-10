Moscow firefighters save frozen raccoon who spent two days up a tree

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Firefighters in Moscow have successfully rescued a frozen raccoon who could not climb down a tree and had to spend two days on a branch, the Moscow Emergency Ministry office told TASS.

Residents saw a lonely raccoon up a tree and tried to take him down themselves but failed and were later forced to call rescuers. Firefighters were coming back from a call when they saw a gathering of people and decided the help the animal down, deploying a long ladder.

"The animal sat on a tree for almost two days, was very much frozen and terribly scared. This seems to be why [it] barely resisted. We tried to approach it, but the raccoon was rather far. Therefore, we decided to set up a special net under the tree and use special equipment to push him down," the firefighters said.

In the end, the raccoon grabbed onto a stick and was successfully rescued. It immediately fled the scene after the operation.