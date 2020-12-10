Putin says Russia was better prepared to switch to online than other countries

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Russia came to be better prepared to switch to working online during the coronavirus pandemic than the authorities expected.

"The country turned out to be better prepared than we expected ourselves, and better prepared than many other states in the world to switch to online not just in education but also in other spheres," he noted at a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.