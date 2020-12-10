Over 81 mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian medical workers have conducted more than 81 million coronavirus tests, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Thursday.

"More than 81 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation," its press service said. As many as 499,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, about 545,700 people are currently under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.