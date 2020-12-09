Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rises by 74 to 9,645

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 74 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the city’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 74 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads. The city’s coronavirus death toll has reached 9,645.

Moscow has the highest number of cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded over 665,200 coronavirus cases and more than 507,100 recoveries.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

According to the latest statistics, about 68.3 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.5 mln deaths have been reported.

According to the national anti-coronavirus crisis center, to date, over 2.5 mln 1coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with more than two mln patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates over 44,700 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.