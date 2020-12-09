Number of COVID-19 patients in Russia may surpass 30,000 per day, says expert

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. The number of confirmed daily coronavirus cases in Russia may exceed 30,000, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Why not? If we abide by the rules prescribed by Rospotrebnadzor [the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing] now, then no," he said.

According to the expert, it is impossible to predict how many cases can be recorded at the peak of the epidemic. "This is determined by the number of tests, because, if we have half a million tests rather than 300,000, the number of cases should increase, but this is unrelated to the situation," he said.

So far, December 6 was the only day when Russia reported more than 29,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

To date, 2,541,199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,007,792 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 44,718 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.