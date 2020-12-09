No significant coronavirus mutations detected in Russia, top sanitary doctor says

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. There have been no significant changes in the coronavirus circulating in Russia which could have somehow influenced the epidemic process, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told journalists on Wednesday.

"We are monitoring the situation in the territory of the Russian Federation very closely, without missing a single change in the virus. Today there are no changes in the virus that are meaningful for the epidemic situation or threatening to us. In the territory of the Russian Federation we continue this work and we consider it important to report on it," she said.

Earlier, the top sanitary doctor reported of changes in the virus circulating in Siberia. The agency’s press service later reported that this was a variation already widespread in Japan, adding that "the research is underway."