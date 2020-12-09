About 1,000 volunteers receive first dose of EpiVacCorona vaccine

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. About 1,000 volunteers have received the first component of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus within the framework of post-registration trials, they have no health complaints, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported on Wednesday.

"To date, about 1,000 people within the framework of post-registration clinical trials have already received the vaccine. All trials are going well, all volunteers are in good health without any complications, without any additional superfluous sensations," she said at an international scientific and practical conference on counteracting the novel coronavirus infection and other infectious diseases.