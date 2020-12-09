Crimea sees COVID-19 infections hit record high for fifth straight day

SIMFEROPOL, December 9. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection has been detected in 278 individuals in the Republic of Crimea over the past 24 hours, record highs since the beginning of the pandemic have been documented for five days in a row, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov reported on his VKontakte page on Wednesday.

"On December 8, in the territory of the Republic of Crimea 278 cases of the coronavirus infection were registered, including 22 symptomless cases. Out of the total number of infections, 215 were detected after seeking medical assistance, 63 - among the contacts of the cases recorded previously," the Crimean leader wrote.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, 4,001 people have been screened in all laboratories in the republic performing tests for the presence of the novel coronavirus infection. The total number of recoveries over the entire period has reached 13,500.

In all, since the beginning of the pandemic in the region, over 17,500 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded. An increase in the number of infections in Crimea began in October with a record daily high of 255 infections. In December this value continued to grow: 261 infections were registered on December 4, 263 - on December 5, 271 infections - on December 6, and 274 infections were recorded on December 7. Figures below 200 daily infections were detected for the last time on November 23 with 184 infections registered.

Crimea’s Health Minister Alexander Ostapenko reported on Tuesday that the first batch of 500 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in the region, inoculation will begin on December 12. Medics will be the first ones to be vaccinated, then the employees of services working with the infected will be inoculated. A mass vaccination will begin no earlier than January, as the Crimean leader reported earlier.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, from December 20 through January 15, the republic introduced restrictions on office parties, banquets, celebrations, and New Year’s Eve festivities, including the premises of hotels, spas, and resorts. During the same period entertainment establishments have to remain closed from 22:00 to 08:00. Entertainment centers, including children’s leisure facilities, have to remain closed on weekends and holidays.