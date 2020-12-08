Moscow reports 1,705 daily coronavirus hospitalizations

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. As many as 5,232 coronavirus cases were identified in Moscow in the past 24 hours and 1,705 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals, the city’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As many as 5,232 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day and 1,705 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals. A total of 515 patients are hooked up to ventilators," the statement reads.

According to the center, 10.9% of the patients are children, 41.4% are people aged between 18 and 45, 32.7% are people aged between 46 and 65, 10.8% are elderly people aged between 66 and 79 and 4.2% of patients are aged over 80.

All patients and their contacts remain under medical observation.

The center reiterated the need for people over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases, as well as for students studying remotely, to self-isolate, and for everyone to wear face masks and gloves in public places and abide by social distancing measures.