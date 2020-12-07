Over 539,000 COVID-19 patients remain under observation in Russia

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Over 539,300 citizens remain under medical observation in Russia due to the suspected coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Monday.
"539,344 individuals remain under medical observation in the Russian Federation," the statement said.
According to the agency, in all, over 79.7 mln tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted. Over the past 24 hours, 448,000 tests were made.