COVID-19 incidence in Russia demonstrating downwards dynamics, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The coronavirus incidence rates are slowing down in Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"The situation is regions is different but the average dynamics of the epidemic process in the country makes it possible to speak cautiously about certain slowdown in the coronavirus infection incidence rates," she said.

According to Golikova, the epidemic process is slowing down in 61 regions, against 50 a month ago. "As compared with November 1, the number of region demonstrating a slowdown in the coronavirus incidence rates has increased from 50 to 61," she said, adding however that 23 regions are still demonstrating upwards dynamics (33 a month ago).

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 65.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,402,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,888,752 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 42,176 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.