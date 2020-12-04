Despite ‘some bad apples’, most officials work hard and honestly, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confessed that it hurts him personally, when public opinion polls suggest poor performance of the officials, adding that the poll results raise questions.

Speaking with journalists Friday, Peskov commented on the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) poll, which suggests that 61% of Russians believe that officials perform poorly.

"Being an official myself, of course, this hurts me very much," the spokesman said.

"Of course, there are, as they say, some bad apples, but most officials are people who work a lot, honestly, truly for the benefit of the country and perform their functions admirably. But there are bad officials, who work poorly, treat their work neglectfully, and, unfortunately, this creates this wrong perception," Peskov believes.

He pointed out another result of the same poll.

"If I’m not mistaken, there is an interesting point. The respondents were asked whether they would like themselves or their children to work as officials, and, I believe, 65% said yes. It doesn’t add up a bit," Peskov noted.

Still, he called the poll interesting.

"In any case, it once more underscores the need for more openness, more explanation of what do our officials do," Peskov noted.

According to the spokesman, the officials must "perfect their performance."

However, when asked whether any additional measures will be taken to that extent, he answered in the negative.