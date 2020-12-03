Over 1.5 million people die from coronavirus globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The death toll from coronavirus amounted to 1,501,076 people on Thursday, according to the tally from Johns Hopkins University, based on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to it, 64,918,435 people were infected with coronavirus across the globe. As many as 41,691,311 patients have recovered.

The US reports the highest figure of coronavirus deaths - 274,648 with 14,012,378 coronavirus cases overall. Brazil is ranked second with 174,515 coronavirus deaths and 6,436,650 cases. Then goes India (138,648 deaths and 9,534,964 cases). It is followed by Mexico (107,565 coronavirus deaths and 1,133,613 COVID-19 cases) and the UK (60,210 deaths and 1,678,410 cases).

According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia reports 2,375,546 cases, 1,859,851 recoveries and 41,607 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.