Post-registration trials of Epivaccorona vaccine held on eight platforms in Russia

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Post-registration trials of Russia’s Epivaccorona COVID-19 vaccine developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" are held on eight different platforms in different Russian regions, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Thursday.

"Post-registration clinical trials are held on eight different clinical bases: in the Moscow Region, in Kazan and Tyumen, and in Kaliningrad. It is very important that different regions, different Russian cities take part," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Popova expressed confidence that all volunteers taking part in the trials will be vaccinated very quickly. She noted that the trials would last for six months.

The Vector Research Center received the approval of the Russian Health Ministry to carry out clinical trials of the vaccine on volunteers on July 24. On July 27, the first volunteer got the vaccine shot. Clinical trials of the vaccine ended on September 30. The vaccine was registered on October 14. On November 16, the Russian Health Ministry approved the post-registration trials of the vaccine on 150 volunteers over 60 years of age, and on November 18, on 3,000 volunteers.