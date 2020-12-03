Over 800 pregnant women contract COVID-19 during pandemic in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, December 3. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection has been documented in 806 pregnant women in St. Petersburg during the pandemic, head of the obstetrical remote consulting center of the city perinatal center No. 1 Ulyana Shipulina said at a press conference at TASS on Thursday. Only 52 newborns were infected as a result of a contact.

"During the existence of the regional consulting center [since March 30 - TASS] we registered 806 pregnant women and new mothers with the detected infection. In all, 212 of them had a severe course of the disease. That is, those were the patients who required intensive therapy, including 14 cases who needed invasive lung ventilation," the physician said. She added that over this time 350 women had already given birth, including six cases of twins.

"The intrauterine path of infection has not been confirmed, it simply does not exist. The only thing is that during the course of the disease sometimes, especially with the serious cases of the infection, one has to consider the issue of delivering a child early in the interests of a mother, so that she can continue intensive treatment since not all medications and not all methods can be used for pregnant women," the expert explained.

Head of the department for the organization of medical aid for mothers and children of the city public health committee Yana Panyutina added that all newborns whose mothers have suspected or confirmed coronavirus infection are tested for the presence of the virus twice. During the pandemic, 52 cases of the infection among infants have been detected.

"The majority of children experience it as carriers, in a mild form. The main path is via a contact. For example, if we didn’t know the mother’s status and didn’t separate the mother and the newborn," she noted. Earlier she reported that during the coronavirus pandemic five pregnant women died in St. Petersburg; in four cases, the children survived.

According to the latest data, some 136,980 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in St. Petersburg, making it Russia's second hardest-hit region after Moscow. Some 78,004 patients have recovered and 5,668 have died. Over the past 24 hours, 3,692 cases of the infection have been detected in the city.