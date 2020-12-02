International electric vehicle rally kicks off on Hainan

HAIKOU, December 2. /TASS/. The 2020 International Electric Marathon kicked off Wednesday on Hainan. The five-day rally started from the Wuyuanhe Sports Stadium, Xinhua reported.

The total length of the route, laid in such a way that the participants circled the whole island, will amount to 840 km. The rally also includes a field track race and straight-line acceleration competitions on selected sections. The route, which includes four main stages, will pass through 11 cities and counties of the Hainan province. This rally will also wrap up in Haikou.

Hainan is the first province in China to announce plans to completely end the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles on the island by 2030 in order to combat pollution and protect the local environment. In order to do so, the government will encourage people to purchase electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

In order to popularize electric vehicles and protect the unique ecology of the region, by the end of 2020, the provincial authorities plan to set up 70,000 charging stations, and by 2025, bring their number to 260,000.

According to the government plans, by the end of 2030, 940,000 charging stations should be installed in the region, and the total number of cars running on new energy sources should reach about 1 million units.