Russia plans to expand production of Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the production of the "Sputnik V" COVID-19 vaccine will be expanded both in Russia and abroad.

"We plan to increase production of the vaccine in Russia and in the whole world," he said, presenting the Sputnik V vaccine during a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the fight against the pandemic.

The minister noted that Sputnik V is among the best vaccine candidates on the World Health Organization’s list.

Russia registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world under the name of Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Post-registration testing of the vaccine begun in Moscow on September 7, with first volunteers getting the first vaccine shot on September 9. Preliminary results of the trials suggest that the effectiveness of the vaccine surpasses 95% on the 42nd day after vaccination, provided that the patient received the second dose.