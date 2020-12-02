Round Hainan International Regatta kicks off in Sanya

SANYA, December 1. /TASS/. The eleventh Round Hainan International Regatta kicked off at the port of Sanya (Hainan Province, South China), stated the official website of the event.

The opening ceremony took place on November 29. According to the organizers, this year's regatta will be held non-stop for the first time in history. 33 yachts take part in it.

The length of the race is 580 nautical miles (about 1,073 km). It will run until December 4.

Round Hainan International Regatta has been held annually since 2010. As a rule, the competitions take place in the spring, however, due to the pandemic, this year's race was postponed.

In 2019, the local authorities presented a plan for the development of yachting tourism on Hainan, according to which a free passage regime was established between the island and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau for sailing, motor and sailing-motor vessels intended for recreation or sports. Competent agencies create favorable conditions and an effective legal basis for business in this area. One of the goals is to create a developed international yacht tourism center on the island.