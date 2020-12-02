Hungarian delegation meets developers of Sputnik V vaccine in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A delegation from Hungary met with the leader of developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, Deputy Research Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Denis Logunov in Moscow on Wednesday, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare reported.

"A special attention was directed at the analysis of the new Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. Within the framework of the visit, the delegation met the leader of the group of the vaccine developers, Deputy Research Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, Associate Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Denis Logunov who answered the questions of the Hungarian colleagues about the development and clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine," the statement said.