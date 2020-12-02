Hungarian delegation meets developers of Sputnik V vaccine in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A delegation from Hungary met with the leader of developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, Deputy Research Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Denis Logunov in Moscow on Wednesday, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare reported.
"A special attention was directed at the analysis of the new Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. Within the framework of the visit, the delegation met the leader of the group of the vaccine developers, Deputy Research Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, Associate Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Denis Logunov who answered the questions of the Hungarian colleagues about the development and clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine," the statement said.
Additionally, the Hungarian delegation accompanied by the representatives of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare visited the Moscow laboratory on quality control of pharmaceuticals of the Federal Informational and Methodological Center of Expertise, Accounting and Analysis of Medical Products Circulation of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, which monitors immunobiological medicinal products before their introduction to civilian circulation in Russia. "The laboratory staff demonstrated to the Hungarian colleagues the operations of analytical, pharmacological, and microbiological labs, as well as methods of immunobiological control of vaccines," the press service noted.
Hungary became the first country of the European Union that expressed interest in obtaining the Russian vaccine. The implementation of deliveries of the vaccine to Hungary was discussed at a meeting of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation on November 27 in Budapest. The project is led by the co-chairs of the commission, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko and Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.