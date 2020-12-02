Another 6,575 patients recover from COVID-19 in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 6,575 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

"Another 6,575 coronavirus patients recovered after treatment in the capital. The total number of people who have recovered from the disease has reached 464,984," the report said.

Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic diseases and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.