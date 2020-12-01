Future victory over coronavirus ‘completely obvious,’ top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus will definitely be conquered, head of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova stated on Tuesday.
"We will conquer COVID-19, this is completely obvious," she said at the opening ceremony of the Scientific Center for AIDS Prevention and Treatment of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.
According to the latest global statistics, about 63.3 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 1.4 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 2,322,056 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,803,467 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 40,464 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.