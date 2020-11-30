Almost 30% of COVID-19 patients in Russia contracted virus in November

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center reported 677,538 coronavirus cases in November, TASS tally shows.

It is 1.5 times more than the number of cases recorded in October (441,830).

Overall, Russia has identified 2,295,654 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Therefore, around 30% of all the cases were identified in November.

In the past month, Moscow reported 181,576 infections (38% higher than in October), while St. Petersburg, which has come to be a second epidemic epicenter in the country, recorded 64,531 (251.6% higher than in October).

Russia’s recoveries in November hit 563,290, which is 2.2 times higher than in October (257,157). These numbers propelled the recovery share from 75.1% to 77.5% despite the higher infection rate.

The number of active cases in the country rose from 102,343 to 477,055, the crisis center’s data shows.