Russia’s weekly COVID-19 case tally is nearly the same as in September

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases in the past seven days rose by 179,987, and this number was nearly the same as in entire September, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

In September, 180,967 coronavirus cases were recorded. Besides, the number of coronavirus cases surpassed by 10% the tally seen last week, when 163,504 cases were reported.

The death toll from the coronavirus this past week also saw a new high of 3,348 versus 2,993 in the previous seven days. This is more than the crisis center registered in entire August. On August 1-30, some 3,213 deaths were confirmed.

However, the average mortality rate from the novel coronavirus this past week remained nearly unchanged, growing from 1.73% to 1.74%.

The number of recoveries in Russia in the past seven days also reached a new high. Some 166,014 coronavirus patients were discharged versus 155,458 in the previous week. The share of recoveries in Russia kept rising from 76.4% to 77.6%.