MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 6,798 in the past day to 599,213, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier 7,329 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow.

In the past day, 5,576 patients were discharged in Moscow and 72 others died.

Since the start of the pandemic, 447,111 people have recovered and 8,828 people have died. Currently, 143,274 people are ill in the Russian capital.