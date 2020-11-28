Kremlin spokesman hopes next year to be ‘unlike 2020’

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday expressed hope that the coming year would be "unlike 2020."

At a ceremony to unveil a skating rink on Moscow’s landmark Red Square, Peskov was asked what he would wish to residents of Moscow.

"For the time being, all of us, Moscow residents included, need to work hard. The New Year is still far away," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"However, I would probably like to wish the next year to be different, to be unlike 2020," he continued.

"We all need to be very cautious, we need to take care of ourselves and those around us, but, at the same time, we should not forget to live and enjoy life," Peskov added.