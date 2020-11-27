At-risk groups, including senior citizens, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - minister

BUDAPEST, November 27. /TASS/. Mass vaccination in Russia will involve elderly people, as well as those with chronic health issues, or at-risk groups, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told TASS on Friday.

According to Murashko, the vaccination is planned to start in December or January. Health and education workers alongside some other categories will be the first to get the vaccine.

"Apart from that, the patients suffering from diabetes, obesity and hypertension along with senior citizens are to be vaccinated," Murashko said.

The minister pointed out "the sooner the vaccination starts, the better," but nonetheless, it will remain optional. He hopes that "many tens of millions of Russians" will receive the coronavirus vaccine.