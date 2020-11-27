Google must remove advertising of websites with drugs, says watchdog

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) approached the US-based Google with a demand to remove appearing advertisements of websites with drugs from search results, the regulator’s press service says on Friday.

"Roskomnadzor approached Google with a demand to remove from search results appeared advertisements of websites with the drug content, either in the ‘.com’ or in the ‘.ru’ domain zone," the regulator says.

The Safe Internet League earlier informed about appeared advertising of websites with drugs.

The Russian regulator also requested Google "to verify correctness of operation of mechanisms for pre-moderation of contextual advertising for Russian users, the press service said. The access to Internet resources with advertisements found in Google search results should be limited, the regulator added.