Moscow on track to stabilize covid situation despite number of infections, says expert

"In Moscow, where the coronavirus spread number stands at around one, we can say that there are certain stabilizing trends: the number of infection cases identified in the current established period roughly equals the number of cases recorded in the previous period," Ploskireva noted.

On Friday, it was reported that Moscow had identified 7,918 coronavirus cases in a single day, which is the highest number for the capital recorded since the pandemic began. The number of infections identified in Russia in the past 24 hours was also record-high, 27,543. However, TASS calculations show that the reproduction number across the country is close to one, while has been lower than one in Moscow for the last three days running.

According to Ploskireva, the developments in various regions will depend on a huge number of factors including counter-epidemiological measures and consciousness of residents. "Our goal is to achieve stable decrease of infection rates in every region of Russia and the country in general. It can only be secured if the epidemiological security can be collective secured: if every one of us exhibits social responsibility and strictly abide by all the measures recommended by Rospotrebnadzor (Russian consumer watchdog - TASS)," the expert emphasized.