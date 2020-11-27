St. Petersburg reports record-high 3,687 new daily infections

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in St. Petersburg went up by record-high 3,687 in the past 24 hours, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

St. Petersburg registers an all-time high of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in past day

At the same time, the increase compared with the previous day’s figures was insignificant, as 3,669 infections were identified on Thursday. Overall, 114,820 people have been infected in the city.

In the past 24 hours, 1,898 patients recovered and 63 died. In total, 65,645 recovered and 5,280 died.

Currently, there are 43,895 active cases in St. Petersburg.