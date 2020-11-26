Over 3,500 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Moscow in October

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 3,573 coronavirus-related deaths in October, the Moscow Department of Health informed on Thursday.

"COVID-19 was documented as the main cause of death or a contributing factor to death in 3,573 cases, which explains the excess death rate for October. 2,235 people have died from COVID-19 as the main cause of death in October. <…> 1,029 have died from other causes while testing positive for coronavirus in October. COVID-19 significantly affected the underlying condition and its life-threatening complications in 309 cases," the message says.

In September, 1,569 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Moscow, including 543 people who died from COVID-19 as the main condition.