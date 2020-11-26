Moscow Metro to stay open on New Year’s eve, says mayor

MOSCOW, November 26./TASS/. Moscow authorities are not planning to close Moscow Metro overnight to January 1, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"Unlike in the previous years, we won’t organize mass events in Moscow this time. ‘Journey to Christmas’ and other festivals - we won’t have them," the mayor said. "We are not closing the metro on New Year’s eve. Some regions have decided to close down public transport on New Year’s eve. We haven’t made such a decision for now," Sobyanin added. The mayor expressed hope that Moscow residents would be able to travel freely across the city on the holiday night.

Moscow is the hardest hit by coronavirus among the Russian regions.

To date, 577,177 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow, including 6,075 in the past day. As many as 428,418 patients have recovered from the disease. Moscow’s latest data indicates 8,603 fatalities.