Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 527,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, November 26. /TASS/. More than 527,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 59.4 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

As of 21:03 Moscow time on November 25, as many as 59,481,313 novel coronavirus cases and 1,404,542 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 527,326 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,989.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 41% of the COVID-19 daily tally (216,464). Next are North and South America (208,227 cases), and Southeast Asia (54,834 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (12,276,834), India (9,222,216), Brazil (6,087,608), Russia (2,162,503), France (2,115,778), Spain (1,594,844), the United Kingdom (1,538,798), Italy (1,455,022), Argentina (1,374,631), Colombia (1,254,949), Mexico (1,049,358), and Peru (961,320).