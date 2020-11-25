18 stations ready for vaccination campaign against COVID in Moscow region

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. It is planned to organize 90 stations for vaccination against the novel coronavirus in the Moscow region. Eighteen of them are ready for operation, Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Wednesday.

"We are beginning the vaccination campaign. We are already receiving the vaccine," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "Eighteen vaccination stations are ready. Sixty-four will be opened at the nest stage. In all, we will have 90 such stations."

According to the governor, before inoculation, each patient will be examined by a doctor.

"We are receiving 1,000-1,200 vaccine doses a week. Vaccination has already started. First of all, it embraces those who work with people: public services centers’ employees, teachers, law enforcers, etc. Next, we will inoculate public transport drivers. As of today, only several thousand people have been vaccinated but it is needed to vaccinate millions, at least several hundreds of thousands," he stressed.