Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 73 to 8,603

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 73 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

"Seventy-three patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 8,603 in Moscow. As of November 25, more than 571,100 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Moscow so far and over 422,200 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, nearly 59.7 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.4 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,162,503 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,660,419 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 37,538 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.