Court dismisses complaint on FSB’s inaction following Navalny incident

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court has dismissed an appeal of attorney Vladlen Los filed in the interest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny over the inaction of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigators following the incident on the plane en route from Tomsk to Moscow.

"Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court ruled on November 25 to dismiss the complaint of V. K. Los acting as a proxy in the interest of A. A. Navalny, filed under Article 125 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code, in which he asks to rule the inaction of the Russian FSB’s investigative department unlawful," the court informed.

Navalny and his attorney filed this complaint earlier, claiming that the blogger was poisoned, which means that criminal proceedings should be launched over the incident. However, the FSB refused to open a criminal case on Navalny’s request.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. In late September, Navalny was discharged from hospital. He currently continues his recovery in Germany.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the German Foreign Office had not provided the Russian ambassador with any proof of its version of the incident.