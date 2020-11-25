Two Il-76 planes with military medics leave for Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian PM believes Russian peacekeepers will stay in Karabakh for over five years

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Two Il-76 military transport planes with medics of the Eastern Military District have left for Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The first two Il-76 planes redeploying a special-purpose medical group of the Eastern Military District to the area of accomplishing tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh have left Khabarovsk-Novy Airport," the statement reads.

Overall, military transport planes will airlift 122 personnel, 54 motor and special vehicles and 66 tonnes of supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.