First yacht exempted from payment of the guarantee fee arrives in Hainan's Sanya

SANYA, November 23. /TASS/. The first pleasure boat, exempted from payment of the guarantee fee under Hainan's free trade port policy, has arrived in Sanya, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

A Malaysian-registered vessel with two Hong Kong residents aboard docked at the Hongzhou Yacht Club in Sanya. The yacht is almost 14 meters long, weighs 5.8 tonnes, its cost is estimated at about 2.14 million yuan (about $ 320,000).

"After the implementation of the policy that exempts from paying the yacht guarantee fee, one no longer needs to go to the bank or the guarantor to follow through costly guarantee procedures, this helped us save a lot of effort and at the same time reduced the financial burden on the company by several million yuan," said a company representative, which provided agency services to the ship that arrived in Sanya.

On July 9 2020, China's General Customs Administration ordered the release of yacht owners intending to visit Hainan and their agents from providing guarantee fees to the customs department. Previously, their volume, depending on the size and class of the yacht, ranged from 1 million to 100 million yuan (from $ 145,000 to $ 14.5 million). This measure aims to increase the attractiveness of Hainan for cruise tourists.

The Chinese authorities plan to turn Hainan into a center for yacht tourism and an international cruise ship trading base. Sanya is currently considering the possibility of providing mortgage services for the development of the yacht trade.

Hainan's yachting industry is actively developing, despite the difficult economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it recovered to last year's level in the first half of the year: from January to June, inclusive, pleasure boats, which transported about 347,000 people, left local ports about 52,000 times