Nearly 45% of Russians inoculated against flu, watchdog says

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Nearly 45% of Russians have been inoculated against flu, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"It is the right time now to be inoculated against flu," she said. "As of today, nearly 45% of the country’s overall population have been vaccinated against flu."

According to Popova, flu incidence rates are demonstrating downwards tendencies now and this is the right time to get inoculated. Some 15 more percent of Russians are expected to be vaccinated, she added.