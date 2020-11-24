People with immunity to COVID-19 can still carry virus, says Russian watchdog

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. People with immunity to COVID-19 can still carry the coronavirus, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told reporters on Tuesday.

"Immunity is not sterile, which means that the virus can exist in a person who is not ill and has no symptoms. The virus exists on mucous membranes and in other cells of the body," she explained.

According to Popova, research shows that the amount of virus found on the back of the throat is twice as much as that in the nose's mucous membrane and scientists are yet to figure out if such a carrier can pass the virus to others.