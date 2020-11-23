76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Seventy-six more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 8,450, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Seventy-six coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 8,455.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay at home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases. As of today, Moscow has reported about 561,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 410,600 recoveries.

To date, 2,114,502 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,611,445 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 36,540 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.