Bill to quadruple fines for non-compliance to police during rallies in Russia if endorsed

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian State Duma (parliament's lower house) deputy Dmitry Vyatkin introduced a bill that raises fines for non-compliance to the police and the National Guard during rallies.

The bill has been published on the Duma online database Monday.

According to the bill, repeated non-compliance with legitimate command of the police, the National Guard, the Federal Security Service (FSB), Ministry of Defense, Federal Penitentiary Service, by an organizer of a gathering, rally, demonstration, march or picketing carries an administrative fine of 10,000 to 20,000 rubles ($131-$262), or arrest for up to 30 days, or obligatory community service of up to 100 to 200 hours; officials face fines of 20,000 to 40,000 rubles ($262-$524), while companies may be fined by 70,000 to 200,000 rubles ($917-$2,622).

Currently, this offence carries a maximum fine of 5,000 rubles ($65) for citizens, 20,000 rubles ($262) for officials and 100,000 rubles ($1,311) for companies.

Besides, the bill raises fines for non-compliance in general. For example, initial non-compliance to the police will carry a fine of 2,000 ($26) to 4,000 rubles ($52) versus 500 ($6) to 1,000 ($13) rubles currently. Besides, the bill introduced new penalty for this offence - obligatory community services of 40 to 120 hours.

According to Vyatkin, current fines "do not correspond to the potential gravity of the corresponding deeds."

"Meanwhile, ignoring legitimate commands of the law enforcement, partially due to softness of current penalties, undermines the basis of control in the state, prevents the law enforcement from carrying out their duties and may entail more serious consequences, including disruption of search and investigative operations and impossibility of prevention and oversight measures, aimed at ensuring public order and security," the lawmaker said.