Moscow reports lowest number of patients with pneumonia in three weeks, says mayor

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The number of newly diagnosed patients with pneumonia in Moscow is 2%, this is the lowest figure in recent weeks, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council for countering the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We have seen the process smoothening over the past two weeks. Over the past week, the number of newly diagnosed patients was about 6%. Moscow has created a rather serious system to diagnose pneumonia, so the detection rate is one of the best in the country, I am sure of that. The number of newly diagnosed patients with pneumonia is 2%, the lowest figure in the previous weeks," he said.

The hospital bed occupancy rate is about 3%, which makes it possible to stabilize the coronavirus situation. Moscow has a reserve of 5,000 hospital beds. Those hospitals that provide planned medical treatment have not been affected.

According to the mayor, Moscow continues to provide all types of treatment, despite the current pressure on the healthcare system. "I hope that we will be able to control the situation in the future," he added.