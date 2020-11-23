Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg surpass 100,000 since start of pandemic

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg grew by an all-time high of 2,926 in the past twenty-four hours to 100,864, according to the data released by the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center on Monday.

On November 22, St. Petersburg registered a record high of 2,668 new COVID-19 cases.

Moscow identified 6,866 new coronavirus cases in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total coronavirus case tally in the Russian capital to 560,579.

In St. Petersburg, 1,449 people were discharged from hospitals upon their recovery while 20 patients died in the past twenty-four hours. Overall, 58,488 people have recovered from the illness in St. Petersburg since the start of the pandemic while 4,973 patients have died. A total of 37,403 patients continue their medical treatment in the city.

Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow grew by 5,064 in the past twenty-four hours while 71 patients died. Overall, 410,641 coronavirus patients have recovered from the illness in the Russian capital since the start of the pandemic and 8,379 people have died. Currently, 141,559 patients are undergoing medical treatment in Moscow, the latest data indicate.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 59,030,660 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,394,330 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 40,792,780 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 2,114,502 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,611,445 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 36,540 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.