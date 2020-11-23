Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate hits record high of 1.2 since mid-October

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate grew from 1.19 to 1.2, the highest level since October 14, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data released on Monday.

None of Russia’s ten regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases has registered the coronavirus spread rate below 1. This rate equals 1 only in the Rostov Region and exceeds this level in all the other regions.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 1.01 in the Voronezh Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Krasnoyarsk Region, has remained at 1.02 in the Irkutsk Region for the third consecutive day and dropped from 1.08 to 1.06 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and from 1.09 to 1.08 in the Sverdlovsk Region and has grown from 1.09 to 1.1. in the Moscow Region, the estimates show.

In St. Petersburg where the number of daily COVID-19 cases has come close to 3,000 the coronavirus spread rate has grown to 1.2.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced this spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.

