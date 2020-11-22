Over 5,200 more patients recover from coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,245 in the past day to 405,577, the city’s crisis center for control and monitoring the coronavirus situation said on Sunday.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.