Around 474,300 people remain under surveillance in Russia due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Around 474,300 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to suspicions of contracting a new coronavirus infection, press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Saturday.

According to the department, more than 71.8 mln tests for coronavirus have been carried out, 588,000 tests were done over the day.