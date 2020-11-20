This week in photos: Canister-clad activists, Thai royals ride subway, and frozen figures

Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion performing a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building, in London, Britain, November 16 © REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti posing for the press after he was designated by Congress to lead the nation, in Lima, Peru, November 16. Lawmakers chose Sagasti to become the nation's third president in the span of a week after they ousted Martin Vizcarra and the following protests forced his successor Manuel Merino to resign © AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Lee Godfrey, the Lead Mason Conservator carries out the final touches of restoration work on the Pulpitum at York Minster in York, England, November 18. York Minster’s once-a-century project to refurbish its Grand Organ is entering its final phase, as work to clean the newly revealed Pulpitum – known as the ‘Kings’ Screen’ – nears completion and the process to voice the instrument’s pipes begins © Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Two girls taking a close look of the wax figure of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg next to the wax figure of Copito de Nieve in Barcelona, Spain, November 17. The Wax Museum in Barcelona will count with two new incorporations, Greta Thunberg and Barcelona's zoo late albino western lowland gorilla 'Copito de Nieve' © EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

US President-elect Joe Biden attends a national security briefing at The Queen theater in Wilmington, USA, November 17 © AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Russia's First Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Neradko, the head of the General Administration for Traffic Safety of the Russian Internal Ministry, Mikhail Chernikov, and Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the 2020 Transport of Russia International Forum at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor Shopping and Exhibition Center, Russia, November 18 © Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida taking a ride on the MRT during an inauguration of a new subway station in Bangkok, Thailand, November 14 © Royal Household Bureau/Handout via Reuters

Migrants setting fire to their belongings in order to get warm as they wait to be evacuated by French police forces at a makeshift migrant camp set under the A1 freeway in Saint-Denis, Paris, France, November 17. French forces dismantled a migrant camp in Paris's northern suburb early in the morning and evacuated about 2,500 refugees © EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Passengers are seen in Moscow Metro train during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moscow, Russia, November 16 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

A view of Lenin's Mausoleum in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, November 17. Lenin's Mausoleum and the Kremlin Wall Necropolis will be closed for the public starting from November 17 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19

Police officers struggling with protesters while breaking up a demonstration against German coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 18. Since November 2, all restaurants, bars, cultural venues, fitness studious, cinemas and sports halls are forced to close for four weeks as a lockdown measure to rein in skyrocketing coronavirus infection rates © EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Ice glaze formed on a monument to Saints Peter and Fevronia by a recent freezing rain, which came along with a mixture of rain and snow to the southern part of the region and led to several roads being blocked, power outages, water and heating supply disruptions, Vladivostok, Russia, November 19 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS