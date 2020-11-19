Over 70.6 mln COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian medics have conducted over 70.6 mln tests for the presence of the novel coronavirus infection, the anti-coronavirus website reported on Thursday citing the press service of Russia’s sanitary watchdog.

"According to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, to date, over 70.6 mln tests for the presence of the novel coronavirus have been conducted," the statement said. Over the past 24 hours, 577,000 tests were made.

According to the agency, to date, some 468,746 people remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.